DJ AMUNDI ETF RUSSELL 2000 UCITS - B: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF RUSSELL 2000 UCITS - B (RS2U) AMUNDI ETF RUSSELL 2000 UCITS - B: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Jan-2021 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI ETF RUSSELL 2000 UCITS - B DEALING DATE: 18/01/2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 303.0309 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 571314 CODE: RS2U =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681038839 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RS2U Sequence No.: 91766 EQS News ID: 1161526 End of Announcement EQS News Service =-------------------------------------------------------------

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 19, 2021 03:15 ET (08:15 GMT)