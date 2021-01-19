StoreDot One Step Closer to Eliminating EV Charging & Range Anxiety with Launch of First Ever '5-Minute Charge' Li-ion Battery Samples

- Milestone announcement proves the commercial viability of StoreDot's extreme fast charging battery technology utilizing nano-scale metalloids and proprietary compounds

- Sample availability provides major proof point of StoreDot's ability to scale its technology within existing lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery manufacturing lines for mass production

- Launch paves the way for the introduction of StoreDot's second-generation, silicon-dominant prototype battery for electric vehicles later this year

HERZELIYA, Israel, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- StoreDot, the pioneer of extreme fast charging (XFC) battery technology, today announces the availability of its first-generation 5-minute charge battery engineering samples. This represents a significant milestone for the company in its mission to eliminate the range and charging anxiety of electric vehicles (EVs), demonstrating the commercial viability of XFC batteries for the first time via a small form-factor battery cell.

StoreDot is releasing the first production batch of sample cells, which is targeted at showcasing the technology to potential EV and industry partners. This first-generation battery was used to demonstrate the full charge of a two-wheeled EV in just 5 minutes for the first time (see video) and can offer ultra-fast charging to a number of other industries, such as commercial drones and consumer electronics. The first-generation engineering samples demonstrate to EV OEMs and battery manufacturers the successful replacement of graphite in the cell's anode using metalloid nano-particles - a key breakthrough in overcoming major issues in safety, battery cycle life and swelling.

The sample cells were produced by StoreDot's strategic partner in China - EVE Energy Co., Ltd. Crucially, unlike competing technologies which require significant capital expenditure in bespoke manufacturing equipment, StoreDot XFC batteries are designed to be produced on existing Li-ion production lines at EVE Energy. The samples are compliant with UN 38.3, which ensures the safety of Li-ion batteries during shipping.

Dr. Doron Myersdorf, CEO of StoreDot, comments: "StoreDot continues to go from strength to strength as we get one step closer to making our vision of 5-minute charging of EVs a commercial reality. Our team of top scientists has overcome inherent challenges of XFC such as safety, cycle life and swelling by harnessing innovative materials and cell design. Today's announcement marks an important milestone, moving XFC for the first time beyond innovation in the lab to a commercially-viable product that is scalable for mass production. This paves the way for the launch of our second-generation, silicon-dominant anode prototype battery for electric vehicles later this year."

In collaboration with its strategic partners, StoreDot is in the vanguard of driving mainstream adoption of electric vehicles by overcoming the critical barrier of range and charging anxiety.

Dr Myersdorf concludes: "We founded StoreDot to achieve what many said could never be done - develop batteries capable of delivering a full charge in just five minutes. We have shown that this level of XFC charging is possible - first in 2019 with an electric scooter and again six months ago with a commercial drone. We are proud to make these samples available, but today's milestone is just the beginning. We're on the cusp of achieving a revolution in the EV charging experience that will remove the critical barrier to mass adoption of EVs."

About StoreDot

StoreDot is a pioneer of extreme fast charging (XFC) batteries that overcome the critical barrier to mainstream EV adoption - range and charging anxiety. The company has revolutionized the conventional Li-ion battery by designing and synthesizing proprietary organic and inorganic compounds, making it possible to fully charge an EV in just five minutes - the same time it takes to refuel a conventional combustion engine vehicle. StoreDot's battery technology is optimized for best driver experience with XFC in Li-ion batteries, as well as future technologies for extreme energy-density (XED).

StoreDot's strategic investors include BP, Daimler, Samsung Ventures and TDK. In 2019, the company achieved a world first by demonstrating the live full charge of a two-wheeled EV in just five minutes. In 2020, the company demonstrated the scalability of its XFC batteries for other industries, by fully charging a commercial drone in five minutes in another world first. Moving XFC battery technology from the lab to a commercially-viable product for the first time, StoreDot has launched engineering samples of its first-generation batteries that are designed to be manufactured at scale on traditional Li-lion production lines.

For more information see: www.store-dot.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1422203/StoreDot_First_ever_5_minute_charge_battery.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1422204/Dr_Doron_Myersdorf_CEO_StoreDot.jpg