Ruslan Pankratov, leader of Latvian party RICIBAS, calls for more transparency of medical treatment of political figures

RIGA, Latvia, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruslan Pankratov, a Latvian psychotherapist, and leader of the RICIBAS political party, is campaigning for the right of the public to have access to medical treatment and diagnosis information regarding politicians and other political figures.

RICIBAS has cited the recent death of Gennady Kernes, the popular mayor of Kharkov (Ukraine), at Germany's Charité hopsital as one such case for which they are advocating greater transparency.

Kernes passed away at Charité after a three-month struggle with COVID-19. Kernes was diagnosed two days after he was officially elected the Mayor of Kharkiv by 60.34% of voters. The politician was expected to recover, yet his health rapidly deteriorated with limited release of information to the public.

Other notable political figures have been treated at Charité, including activists Alexei Navalny and Pyotr Verzilov, and Ukraine's ex-Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko.

RICIBAS believe that the cases of Navalny, Timoshenko, Verzilov, Kernes and others that are active in the political and geopolitical arena, make experts and civil activists demand transparency and information disclosure, including medical history, regarding the patients whose health and diagnoses can affect the lives of millions.

About RICIBAS

RICIBAS is an anti-globalist political organization in Latvia, advocating Christian values and protecting the rights of national minorities. It was founded under the name Eurosceptics and led by Ruslan Pankratov.