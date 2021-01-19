Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 19.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 656 internationalen Medien
Clarity hebt ab: Massenweise sichtbares Gold (25%), Rekordvolumen und Allzeithoch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1C609 ISIN: BMG850801025 Ticker-Symbol: SN6 
Frankfurt
19.01.21
08:02 Uhr
11,460 Euro
+0,060
+0,53 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STOLT-NIELSEN LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STOLT-NIELSEN LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.01.2021 | 10:05
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Stolt-Nielsen Limited Presentation and Video Conference For the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2020 Results

LONDON, January 19, 2021 - Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) will host a video conference to present the Company's unaudited results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020 on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 15:00 CEST (09:00 EST, 14:00 GMT).

The presentation and video conference will be hosted by:

- Mr. Niels G. Stolt-Nielsen - Chief Executive Officer, Stolt-Nielsen Limited
- Mr. Jens F. Grüner-Hegge - Chief Financial Officer, Stolt-Nielsen Limited
- Mr. Jordi Trias - President of Stolt Sea Farm

Those who wish to watch the live broadcast may access it here (https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_NjkzMzcxNzEtMTE3MC00NTY5LThjYjEtNzg1YWUyY2YxNTQ4%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%2235d14ae1-4ee5-441b-a84a-6791dee05c7b%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%228a6c2ca3-6c65-428e-a1c3-f70c0937abe9%22%2c%22IsBroadcastMeeting%22%3atrue%7d)

Questions can be posted in the webcast during the live presentation

The presentation will be published on our website:
https://www.stolt-nielsen.com/en/investors/reports-presentations/ (https://www.stolt-nielsen.com/en/investors/reports-presentations/)

For additional information please contact:

Jens F. Grüner-Hegge
Chief Financial Officer
UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8985
j.gruner-hegge@stolt.com (mailto:j.gruner-hegge@stolt.com)

Ellie Davison
Head of Corporate Communications
UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8926
e.davison@stolt.com (mailto:e.davison@stolt.com)

About Stolt-Nielsen Limited

Stolt-Nielsen (SNL or the 'Company') is a long-term investor and manager of businesses focused on opportunities in logistics, distribution and aquaculture. The Stolt-Nielsen portfolio consists of its three global bulk-liquid and chemicals logistics businesses - Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals and Stolt Tank Containers - Stolt Sea Farm and a number of investments in LNG. Stolt-Nielsen Limited is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (Oslo Børs: SNI)


STOLT-NIELSEN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.