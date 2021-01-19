The global female sex toys market growth is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of almost 13% during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. The research report offers a detailed analysis on the pandemic impact, emerging opportunities, and business recovery options for the stakeholders in the consumer staples industry. The pandemic-oriented insights provided in the report also help clients in getting updated with vendor movements, logistics and supply chain operations in the related markets facing direct indirect COVID-19 impact.

Consumer Staples Industry and Market Highlights

Consumer staples industry will have Positive impact due to the pandemic

Female sex toys market is expected to witness Positive growth during 2024-2024

Consumer staples industry will witness Direct impact while heading toward the new normal

Female sex toys market demand is likely to Increase in 2020 compared to 2019 due to Positive YOY

New product launches has been a prominent factor in boosting the market growth during the forecast period. Increasing number of sexual wellness initiatives and crowdfunding campaigns will also impact the market as well as personal products industry positively in the forthcoming years.

By distribution channels, the retail outlets and specialty stores segment is expected to dominate the female sex toys market during the forecast period. Expansion plans and product launches by vendors is one of the key factors driving the growth of the segment.

By geography, APAC held the largest female sex toys market share during 2020-2024. The region will contribute to the highest growth due to the increasing M&A activities by vendors.

Vendor Landscape

Technavio's vendor landscape provides a framework to estimate the growth map for various markets in the personal products industry, while also categorizes the vendors into pure-play, category-focused, or diversified based on their offerings. All market reports provide the key and contributing players across the value chain based on in-house influence index, developed using multiple industry and market parameters. Some of the prominent players in the market are: BMS Enterprises, Dame Products LLC, FUN FACTORY GmbH, J Sainsbury Plc, and JIMMYJANE.

