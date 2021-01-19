

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's producer prices remained stable in December, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.



The industrial producer price index remained unchanged year-on-year in December, after a 0.1 percent fall in November.



In October, producer prices rose 0.3 percent.



Prices for water supply gained 6.4 percent yearly in December and those of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning surged 5.6 percent.



Meanwhile, prices for mining and quarrying declined 2.2 percent and manufacturing products cost 1.2 percent.



Prices for energy declined 2.8 percent. Prices for capital good and durable consumer goods rose by 2.5 percent and 3.3 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.2 percent in December. Economists had forecast a 0.3 percent rise.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

