

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Tuesday, Germany ZEW economic confidence survey results are due. The economic sentiment index is seen at 60.0 in January versus 55.0 in December.



The euro traded mixed against its major counterparts ahead of the data. While it retreated against the franc, it rose against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 126.04 against the yen, 1.2119 against the greenback, 1.0764 against the franc and 0.8904 against the pound at 4:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

