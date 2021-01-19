1RS Announces Partnership With Peel Hunt

LONDON, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peel Hunt have chosen ERIC, a cloud based GRC software platform created by 1RS, to help transform its risk and compliance management processes.

Peel Hunt is an Investment Bank with highly rated, sector-aligned Research, Sales and Investment Banking teams.

By selecting ERIC, Peel Hunt now has access to an intuitive Risk and Compliance Management system, being rolled out to all employees. ERIC will improve visibility across the organisation and enable employees to work more efficiently, giving them more time to achieve their own objectives.

Tim Bailey, 1RS CEO, says: "We are delighted to continue our association with Peel Hunt and to help a firm of their calibre and quality remain at the forefront of risk management for firms in their sector."

Sunil Dhall, Peel Hunt's Chief Financial and Operating Officer, said: "We selected ERIC due to its broad interlinked suite of operational and compliance risk modules including Operational Risk events, Risk and Control Self Assessments, Regulatory Rule / Control Mapping, and Action tracking. ERIC is well supported by a responsive technical team who maintain the infrastructure and the ongoing development. The ability to configure certain aspects of the software has enabled us to dynamically adapt the modules for the changing regulatory environment."

About Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt is an investment bank with highly rated, sector-aligned Research, Sales and Investment Banking teams, with a current retained corporate client list of c.150 listed companies, over 1,100 institutions who have signed up to receive its research, and a trading platform that makes markets in c.3,500 equity and fixed income products.

About 1RS

1RS is a cloud based GRC software provider that helps Risk and Compliance Managers to transform the way that Financial services organisations evaluate, manage and automate their end-to-end Risk Management and Compliance processes.

Overall, ERIC releases more time and resource for the risk and compliance teams, to help promote best practice and demonstrate the value of risk and compliance across the business through actionable insights and collaboration.

Contact:

Andrew Firth

afirth@1rs.io

38 Borough High Street | London | SE1 2AL

Office: +44 (0)207 175 6177

Web: www.1rs.io