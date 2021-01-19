CME Group Achieves Record International Average Daily Volume of 5.2 Million Contracts in 2020, Up 8 Percent from 2019

LONDON and SINGAPORE, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, today announced that it achieved record international average daily volume (ADV) of 5.2 million contracts in 2020, up 8 percent from 2019. This record, reflecting all trading done outside North America, was driven largely by growth in Equity Index and Agricultural products, up 85 percent and 28 percent respectively.

Asia Pacific full year ADV reached a record 1.2 million contracts, up 20 percent from 2019. This was driven by a 120 percent growth in Equity Index products, 44 percent growth in Agricultural products, and 25 percent growth in Metals products in the region.

In 2020, Europe, Middle East and Africa ADV hit a record 3.8 million contracts in 2020, up 6 percent from 2019. This was driven by a strong performance in Equity Index and Agricultural products in the region, up 75 percent and 27 percent respectively, compared to the same period in 2019.

"Unprecedented market conditions in 2020 created a heightened need for risk management globally, as more clients came to CME Group to access our robust, liquid and regulated marketplace," said William Knottenbelt, Senior Managing Director and Head of International, CME Group.

Globally, CME Group reported ADV of 19.1 million contracts in 2020. Various asset classes established new record ADV, with Equity Index products leading the way with 5.6 million contracts, up 63% over 2019, and Metals products with 699,000 contracts, up 5 percent year-on year.

About CME Group

As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data - empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing. With a range of pre- and post-trade products and services underpinning the entire lifecycle of a trade, CME Group also offers optimization and reconciliation services through TriOptima, and trade processing services through Traiana.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and, E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec, EBS, TriOptima, and Traiana are trademarks of BrokerTec Europe LTD, EBS Group LTD, TriOptima AB, and Traiana, Inc., respectively. Dow Jones, Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and S&P are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC and S&P/Dow Jones Indices LLC, as the case may be, and have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CME-G