Dienstag, 19.01.2021
WKN: A1W1T4 ISIN: FI4000058870 Ticker-Symbol: 2A41 
19.01.2021 | 12:05
Aktia Bank Plc: Aktia lowers its prime rate to 0.40 per cent as of 1 February 2021

Aktia Bank Plc
Press release
19 January 2021 at 1.00 p.m.

Aktia lowers its prime rate to 0.40 per cent as of 1 February 2021

Aktia Bank lowers its prime rate by 0.10 percentage points from 0.50 per cent to 0.40 per cent. The new prime rate will apply from 1 February 2021. The change is due to the decline of market rates. The previous time the prime rate was lowered was on September 2019.

Further information:
Timo Ruotsalainen, Head of Treasury, tel. +358 10 247 7211

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 750 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 31 December 2019 amounted to EUR 9.9 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 9.7 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.


