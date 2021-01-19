Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2021) - good natured Products Inc. (TSXV: GDNP) ("good natured®"), is pleased to announce that Better Bites Bakery, an Austin, Texas-based producer of plant-based treats free from the top 8 allergens, has transitioned to good natured® packaging made from annually renewable materials.



Better Bites Bakery, established in 2011 out of a home kitchen in Austin has rapidly grown to become a household name. Following the founder's discovery of her son's allergies, Leah Lopez set out to manufacture delicious plant-based treats that are free from the most common allergens including gluten, eggs and dairy. Today, Better Bites Bakery has a total of 13 products from bite-sized cake bites to single serve cupcakes, that are nationally distributed to some of America's leading grocery retailers including Kroger, Whole Foods Market, Super Target, Costco and H-E-B.

For Better Bites Bakery, a business founded out of concerns for health and where ingredients have the utmost critical importance, good natured® packaging was a natural fit to extend the focus on plant-based ingredients all the way through to the packaging.

"By making the switch to good natured® packaging, we're able to provide our customers with the assurance that our plant-based products are complemented by our commitment to plant based packaging," said Leah Lopez, Founder & CEO of Better Bites Bakery. "The team at good natured® made the switch possible by customizing designs for our specific packing and transportation requirements, and I know our customers are going to be super excited to know we've made the change to plant-based packaging."

Paul Antoniadis, CEO of good natured® added: "We've been very excited to work together with companies like Better Bites Bakery, who are proactively switching to packaging made from renewable materials that are better for our health and the environment. Our ability to design and produce custom packaging makes it easy and affordable for customers with specialised packaging needs to access the latest in packaging innovations that can't be met with off-the-shelf solutions."

About Better Bites Bakery

Better Bites Bakery was established in 2011 by Leah Lopez who, when her son was just 2 years old, discovered he had life-threatening food allergies. From that moment forward, Leah started making "Better Bites" in her home kitchen so her family could enjoy allergen-free desserts together.

Better Bites Bakery's mission is to bring people together by providing delicious, plant-based treats that are free from the top 8 allergens, because celebrations and special occasions are always sweeter when everyone enjoys what's on the table.

For more information: BetterBitesBakery.com

About good natured Products Inc.

good natured® is producing and distributing one of North America's widest assortments of better everyday products® made with the highest possible percentage of renewable, plant-based materials and no BPAs, phthalates or other chemicals of concern potentially harmful to human health and the environment.

With a growing assortment of over 385 products and services, good natured® creates eco-friendly home and business products, food packaging, restaurant/take-out containers, medical and industrial supplies designed to do good for the planet, good for human health and good for business by driving incremental sales, minimizing waste and reducing environmental impact, all bundled up in a fresh and approachable brand.

For more information: goodnaturedproducts.com

