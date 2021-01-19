

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart (WMT) and Western Union (WU) have reached a deal under which Western Union money transfer services will be available at Walmart locations across the U.S. Services will be offered at more than 4,700 Walmart stores. The agreement will allow Walmart customers to move money to family and loved ones almost anywhere across the world.



'Walmart is much more than a place where customers shop. To millions, it's also a place they trust for their financial needs as well,' Wilbert Noronha, vice president of financial services at Walmart, said.



