

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Comerica Inc. (CMA) released earnings for fourth quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $209 million, or $1.49 per share. This compares with $267 million, or $1.85 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Comerica Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $209 Mln. vs. $267 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.49 vs. $1.85 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.19



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

COMERICA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de