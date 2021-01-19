

CHARLOTTE (dpa-AFX) - Bank of America Corporation (BAC) reported a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $5.21 billion, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $6.75 billion, or $0.74 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.1% to $20.10 billion from $22.35 billion last year.



Bank of America Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $5.21 Bln. vs. $6.75 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.59 vs. $0.74 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.55 -Revenue (Q4): $20.10 Bln vs. $22.35 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BANK OF AMERICA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de