

BENGALURU (dpa-AFX) - Infosys (INFY) announced the launch of an Infosys Cobalt offering - its applied AI cloud.



Powered by NVIDIA DGX A100 systems, the applied AI cloud will provide Infosys employees simple and fast access to AI infrastructure, the company said.



NVIDIA DGX A100 systems will provide the infrastructure and the advanced compute power needed for over 100 project teams to run machine learning and deep learning operations, simultaneously.



NVIDIA Multi-Instance GPU technology will enable Infosys to improve infrastructure efficiency and maximize utilization of each DGX A100 system.



