

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's residential property prices grew in November, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Tuesday.



The residential property price index gained 0.2 percent year-on-year in November, after a 0.5 percent decline in October.



In the capital region Dublin, residential property prices declined 0.9 percent yearly in November. Excluding Dublin, residential property prices in Ireland rose 1.2 percent from the same period last year.



On a monthly basis, residential property prices rose 0.4 percent in December, same as seen in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

