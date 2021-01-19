Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 19.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 656 internationalen Medien
Clarity hebt ab: Massenweise sichtbares Gold (25%), Rekordvolumen und Allzeithoch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PLSH ISIN: JE00BJJN4441 Ticker-Symbol: 16A 
Frankfurt
19.01.21
09:16 Uhr
23,400 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CLARIVATE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CLARIVATE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
19.01.2021 | 13:33
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Clarivate Announces Change to Board of Directors

LONDON, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CCC), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, announced today that Karen G. Mills, a member of the board of directors, has informed the Company of her decision to step down from the board to spend time on other endeavors. With Ms. Mills' departure, the Clarivate Board will consist of 11 members.

Jerre Stead, Executive Chairman and CEO said: "On behalf of our colleagues, shareholders and the Board, I want to thank Karen for her significant contributions to Clarivate. Her vast experience and guidance since we went public in May 2019 has been extremely beneficial in helping us achieve tremendous growth."

"?As big data and artificial intelligence play a more important role in innovation, science and intellectual property, Clarivate has a bright future," Ms. Mills said.

About Clarivate

Clarivate is a global leader in providing solutions to accelerate the lifecycle of innovation. Our bold mission is to help customers solve some of the world's most complex problems by providing actionable information and insights that reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing inventions. Covering scientific and academic research, pharmaceutical, biotech and healthcare intelligence and intellectual property services, we help customers discover, protect and commercialize their inventions using our trusted subscription and technology-based solutions coupled with deep domain expertise. For more information, please visit?clarivate.com.

Category: Board of Director change

Source: Clarivate Plc

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1159266/Clarivate_Analytics.jpg

CLARIVATE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.