

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone's construction output rose in November, data form Eurostat showed on Tuesday.



The construction output increased 1.4 percent month-on-month in November, after remaining unchanged in October. In September, output dropped 2.7 percent.



Production in building construction rose 1.0 percent monthly in November and output in civil engineering gained 3.1 percent.



On a year-on-year basis, the construction output fell 1.3 percent in November, following a 1.9 percent decrease in the prior month.



In the EU27, construction output increased 1.2 percent monthly, and fell 1.1 percent from a year ago.



Among member states, the biggest increases were recorded in Slovenia, Hungary and SLovakia, while the largest decreases were observed in Romania, Spain and Belgium.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de