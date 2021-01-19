

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Milk supplier Hiland Dairy recalled one-half pint 1% low-fat chocolate milk that was produced at its facility in Norman, Oklahoma, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The affected milk may contain food-grade sanitizers that could cause illness if consumed.



The recall was reported to have been initiated after unexpected illness was noticed among many children at a hospital, and the investigation connected the issue to consumption of the chocolate milk supplied by Hiland Dairy.



After coming to know of the unexpected illnesses on three patient care units, SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital transferred 28 patients to Oklahoma Children's Hospital, and removed all milk throughout the facility and notified Hiland Dairy. The hospital authorities also alerted the Oklahoma State Department of Health.



In a statement, the FDA said the affected food product's UPC code is 72060-00156-3, bearing Sell by Date as January 27, 2021. The recall affects only products with plant code #4025.



The products were sold and distributed to institutional consumers in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Metro Area, western Oklahoma, Dallas, San Antonio, and Tyler, Texas.



Hiland Dairy is recalling all of the product with 1/27 code, although there were only eight cases affected.



According to the company, there are 50 units of one-half pints in one case and 4,800 cases were distributed with the affected codes for a total of 240,000 units of one-half pint Hiland 1% Low Fat Chocolate Milk.



Other Hiland Dairy products are not part of the recall.



