Micro Lending Market to Reach $343.84 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 12.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

- Rise in adoption of micro lending in developing nations for improving lifestyle, shift from traditional lending to micro lending, and lesser operating cost and low market risks fuel the growth of the global micro lending market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report titled, "Micro lending Market by Service Provider (Banks, Micro Finance Institute (MFI), NBFC (Non-Banking Financial Institutions) and Others), and End User (Solo Entrepreneurs & Individual, Micro Enterprises and Small Enterprises): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027." According to the report, the global micro lending industry was estimated at $134.35 billion in 2019, and is expected to hit $343.84 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 12.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Rise in adoption of micro lending in developing nations for improving lifestyle, shift from traditional lending to micro lending, and lesser operating cost and low market risks fuel the growth of the global micro lending market. On the other hand, high interest on small amount and shorter repayment time provided by micro lenders impede the growth to some extent. However, adoption of advance technology in micro financing is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the key players in the industry.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6368

Covid-19 scenario-

The outbreak of the pandemic led to shutdown of a number of micro and small businesses, thereby impacting the global micro lending market negatively.

At the same time, the worldwide pandemic situation also affected the cash flow of several business operations, which in turn paved the way for growth opportunities for the key players in the industry.

The banks segment to dominate during the forecast period-

Based on providers, the banks segment accounted for nearly half of the global micro lending market share in 2019, and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2027. Growing adoption of micro lending services among various banks and fintech industries drives the segment growth. The Micro Finance Institute (MFI) segment, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 14.0% throughout the forecast period. Surge in need of micro loans among individuals drives the growth of the segment.

Enquire For More: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6368

The small enterprises segment to maintain the lion's share by 2027-

Based on end user, the small enterprises segment contributed to nearly two-fifths of the global micro lending market revenue in 2019, and is expected to rule the roost by 2027. Rise in number of small businesses across the developing nations of LAEMA and Asia-Pacific propels the growth of the segment. Simultaneously, the solo entrepreneurs or self-employed segment would manifest the fastest CAGR of 13.9% from 2020 to 2027, due to rapid adoption of micro lending among individuals for financial stability.

Asia-Pacific garnered the major share in 2019, North America to grow at a moderate CAGR-

Based on geography, Asia-Pacific garnered the major share in 2019, holding around half of the global micro lending market. The same region would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 13.0% by 2027. This is attributed to surge in favorable government policies for micro funding and presence of major players in the province. However, North America would exhibit a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period.

Customized Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6368

Frontrunners in the industry-

Accion International

BlueVine, Inc.

Fundera, Inc.

Funding Circle

Kabbage, Inc.

Kiva

Lendio

LENDR

OnDeck

StreetShares, Inc.

Access AVENUE - A Subscription-Based Library (Premium On-Demand, Subscription-Based Pricing Model) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request For 14 Days Free Trial of Before Buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Similar Reports:

Digital Lending Platform Market By Component (Software and Service), Deployment Model (On-Premise and Cloud), Type (Decision Automation, Collections & Recovery, Loan Processing, Risk & Compliance Management, and Others), and Industry Vertical (Banks, Insurance Companies, Credit Unions, Savings & Loan Associations, Peer-to-Peer Lending, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Peer to Peer Lending Market By Business Model (Alternate Marketplace Lending and Traditional Lending), Type (Consumer Lending and Business Lending), and End User (Consumer Credit Loans, Small Business Loans, Student Loans, and Real Estate Loans): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Contactless Payment Market by Device Type (Smartphones & Wearables, Smart Cards and Point-of-sale (POS) Terminals), Application (Food & Groceries, Pharmacy & Drug Stores, Restaurants & Bars, Consumer Electronics, Media & Entertainment and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Extended Warranty Market by Coverage (Standard Protection Plan and Accidental Protection Plan), Application (Automobiles, Consumer Electronics, Home Appliances, Mobile Devices & PCs, and Others), Distribution Channel (Manufacturers, Retailers, and Others), and End User (Business and Individuals): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

ATM Managed Services Market by Service Type (ATM Replenishment & Currency Management, Network Management, Security Management, Incident Management, and Others), and ATM Location (Onsite ATMs, Offsite ATMs, Worksite ATMs, and Mobile ATMs): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Neo and Challenger Bank Market by Service Type (Loans, Mobile Banking, Checking & Savings Account, Payment & Money Transfer, and Others) and End User (Business and Personal): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Pre-Book Now with 10% Discount:

P2P Payment Market by Transaction Mode (NFC/Smartcard, SMS, and Mobile Apps), Location (Remote payments and Proximity payments), Type of Purchase (Airtime transfer & Top-Ups, Money transfers & Payments, Merchandise & Coupons, and Travel & Ticketing), and Applications (Retail Payments, Travels & Hospitality Payments, Transportation & Logistics Payments, Energy & Utilities Payments, and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

B2B Payments Market by Component (Software and Service), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises), Application (Payment Processing, Transactions, and Bill Payments), and Industry Vertical (Retail & E-Commerce, BFSI, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast-2020-2027

NFC Payments Market by Component (Solution and Service), Technology (Radio Frequency Identification, Near Field Communication and Host Card Emulation), Payment Mode (Smartphones, Smartcards and Others), and Industry Vertical (Retail, Healthcare, Hospitality, Energy & Utilities, Transportation & Logistics, BFSI, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

E-Commerce Payments Market by Type (Credit Card, Debit Card, Digital Payment/E-Wallet, Net Banking, and Others) and Application (Fashion Accessories, Electronics & Media, Food & Personal Care, Furniture & Appliances, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020-2027

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

1-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022, 1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn and Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg