Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, January 19
PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST PLC
NET ASSET VALUE
The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Pacific Assets Trust plc at the close of business on 18 January 2021 was 354.03p (ex income) 356.69p (cum income).
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary
19 January 2021
