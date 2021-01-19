Oakland, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2021) - MINERCO Inc. (OTC Pink: MINE) has hired EQUIDAM SOFTWARE to create business valuation using 3 methods: IPEV (International Private Equity Valuation), DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) with LTG (Long Term Growth) and DCF with multiples model including the TV (Terminal Value) method. Minerco's Valuation report list IPEV at 297M, LTG AT 193M and DCF TV AT 1B. This Valuation was computed based upon financial projections from the business model. Minerco's will use Valuation as an indicator to the business opportunity in this emerging industry. In addition, Minerco intends raise capital to do the following:

Acquire and retire Toxic Debt from balance sheet. Acquire and renovate properties for production in Oregon, Vermont and Jamaica. Acquire equipment needed to produce 1m psilocybin tablets daily to be sold to wholesale purchasers domestically in Oregon and Vermont and internationally by way of Jamaica to Amsterdam and Canada. Establish cash collateral reserves for MINE'S blockchain gateway and token SHRU. This cash collateral will spring board SHRU token onto the top Exchanges worldwide.

"This valuation will give definitive confidence as to the financial strength and viability of the psilocybin industry. In addition, it gives confirmation that we are in the right industry with the right business at the right time," says CEO, Julius Jenge.

About Minerco, Inc. (OTC Pink: MINE)

Minerco, Inc. The Magic Mushroom Company (OTC Pink: MINE) is emerging as the world's first publicly traded company focused on the research, production and distribution of psilocybin mushroom. Blockchain token for Psilocybin purchases and investments utilizing its token SHRU.

To review the full report visit our website. Minercoinc.com

Also, join our investor call as we discuss our plans:



https://minercoinc.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJwvd-6pqjksGNzwss1yCyDig2d2Pbia8mmf

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements made in this press release constitute forward-looking statements that are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "scheduled," "estimates" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly release any revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release.

Investor relations

Miners@minercoinc.com

Twitter @minercoinc





