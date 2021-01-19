Salt Lake City, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2021) - Gaensel Energy, Inc., (OTC Pink: GEGR) ("Gaensel" or the "Company"), a diversified holding company with assets in Software/Gaming and VR, Health and Wellness, CRM & Data, as well as General Contracting and Patented Building supplies, is pleased to announce that its newly acquired Officina della Cialda has signed agreements to effect the expedited launch and expansion of more than 100+ additional locations in Europe, beginning with its flagship locations in Italy.





Officina della Cialda

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7475/72324_e75b9a41845e2950_002full.jpg

The Italy Coffee Market is projected to witness a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period, 2020 - 2025. Italy is the second-largest importer of green coffee beans in Europe. The country consumed approximately 5.7 million 60kg bags of green coffee in 2015, accounting for 14% of total European Union consumption.





Colombian coffee producer serving the world market with over 15,000,000kg annually

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7475/72324_e75b9a41845e2950_003full.jpg

The expansion is made possible by contracts signed within hours of the GEGR acquisition announcement. Details include a strategic alliance with Coffee Production and Exports specialist ILDA CAFFÈ and its subsidiary, Colombia-based De Las Cordilleras, a major Colombian coffee producer serving the world market with over 15,000,000kg annually.





ILDA CAFFE

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7475/72324_e75b9a41845e2950_004full.jpg

ILDA CAFFÈ is one of the first coffee producers in Colombia. The company is certified SA 8000 Social Accountability, an international standard that guarantees the respect and technical preparation of workers to achieve high quality production. ILDA CAFFÈ produces and exports high quality coffee around the world.





$GEGR Ilda Caffé's De Las Cordilleras Production and Distribution list of Farms in Colombia

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7475/72324_e75b9a41845e2950_005full.jpg

Gaensel execs are confident that The Alliance of its Officina della Cialda with ILDA CAFFÈ will be highly effective in expanding the products based on new "tailor-made" blends, and designed specifically for new stores, reducing the time-to-market in the producer-consumer supply chain.

To facilitate expedited launch of brick-and-mortar stores around the world, GEGR's Officina della Cialda has signed a contract with Coffee Retail Italy, an Italian based firm which specializes in development & expansion of single-brand coffee shops.

Officina della Cialda shops will have an assortment of high-quality products to be presented to customers in functional spaces and well trafficked retail locations (inside shopping centers or in city centers). Shops will include a wide array of capsules and pods of coffee with higher quality blends and at prices extremely competitive to the public and large-scale distribution.

Officina della Cialda currently owns 35 points of sale with revenues of €6,000,000.00. The new development initiatives will increase the number of stores to 135 retail outlets in 2021 with a total turnover in the first year of about € 13,300.00 and the second year of about € 21,500,000.00.

INDUSTRY HIGHLIGHTS

The global specialty coffee market was valued at a revenue of USD 35.9 billion in 2018. The market is further expected to grow and reach USD 83.6 billion in revenue by the year 2025. The quality of coffee beans depends on optimized protocols of culture, collection of ripe berries and removal by dry or wet processes of external fruit layers and reduction of humidity. There has been a gradual shift of customer preference for soft drinks to coffee drinks.

Europe is the world's largest coffee manufacturer. Germany, Italy, France, Spain and the United Kingdom are the leading European coffee clients. Market revenue is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.3% and market volume is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% over the foreseeable future.

The need to brew coffee increases, as are baristas, coffee chains and shops, to implement state-of - the-art products that can deliver high-grade finished products and save both money and time.

About Gaensel Energy

Gaensel Energy, Inc., (OTC Pink: GEGR) is a diversified holding company actively engaged in driving shareholder value through acquisitions and partnerships focused on opportunities in the Energy, Manufacturing, Software, and Technology markets.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements and factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation inability to enter into a definitive agreement with respect to the proposed transaction or to complete the transactions contemplated by the non-binding term sheet, matters discovered by the parties as they complete their respective due diligence investigation of the other. Other factors include the possibility that the proposed transaction does not close, including due to the failure to receive required security holder approvals, or the failure of other closing conditions. The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made.

Contact Information: admin@gegrgroup.com

Gaensel Energy Group Website: http://www.gegrgroup.com

Gaensel on Twitter: https://twitter.com/gegrgroup

PR Contact Telephone: +1 (518) 567-3649

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/72324