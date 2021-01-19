Fort Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2021) - Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (OTCQB: SBEV) (https://www.SplashBeverageGroup.com) ("The Company", "SBEV"), a holding company of leading portfolio of beverage brands, is honored to announce that it has been authorized by the U.S. Coast Guard for distribution of the Company's SALT Naturally Flavored 100% Agave Tequila in their spirits stores throughout the Coast Guard Exchange network.





The Coast Guard Exchange (CGX) provides quality merchandise and services to the Coast Guard Family, as well as authorized patrons, at competitive prices while delivering outstanding value and customer service.





Authorization has been granted for all three flavors of SALT Tequila, including Citrus, Berry and Salted Chocolate, with distribution beginning in Q2 2021.





"Entry into CGX Stores is a significant step in positioning us as an industry leader," states CEO Robert Nistico. "Distribution here traditionally signifies access to full military exchange, including distribution of our products in military stores around the world. It is our esteemed privilege to work with CGX. The military channel is an important segment and we look forward to expanding the relationship with access to stores for other brands in our beverage portfolio such as Copa Di Vino and TapouT, which has mass appeal as a perfectly balanced, all natural hydration & recovery isotonic sports drink, with ALL 5 electrolytes."

The military exchange market is a robust resale market in excess of $13 billion across an impactful retail trade including AAFES (Army Air Force Exchange Service- Dallas TX), NEXCOM (Navy Exchange Command- Virginia Beach VA), MCX (Marine Corps Exchange System-Quantico VA), CGX (Coast Guard Exchange System-Chesapeake VA), and the VCS (Veterans Canteen Service- St. Louis MO) serving serves an eligible customer base of 31 million active-duty military; retirees; National Guardsmen; Reservists; 100% disabled honorably discharged Veterans; all other honorably discharged Veterans (online only); authorized Public Health Service associates; authorized National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration associates; Coast Guard & family members. The Exchange is the 62nd largest retailer in the U.S., achieving highly competitive earnings of 5.8% of sales in 2018.





The global Tequila market is valued at 5053 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 6669.9 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2026.

The Coast Guard Exchange

The Mission of the Coast Guard Exchange is to provide quality merchandise and services of necessity and convenience to our Coast Guard men and women as well as authorized patrons at competitive prices.

The Coast Guard Exchange (CGX) is one of many support organizations within the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

CGX is a military activity that operates as a business enterprise. Income generated is used as working capital to maintain CGX locations throughout the United States and abroad as well as to provide the Coast Guard with supplemental funding to the Morale, Well-being, and Recreation (MWR) fund. Because CGX provides services to its customers in remote areas, some locations operate with little or no profit as a benefit to military service members and their families.

SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila is 100% agave, 80 proof naturally flavored tequila. SALT Tequila is remarkably smooth with a clean and delicate taste. Grown, distilled, and bottled in the region of Jalisco Mexico, each handcrafted bottle of SALT Tequila is the result of years of hard work, determination and countless blends until they reached perfection. SALT Tequila offers a variety of naturally flavored tequilas including Berry, Citrus and Salted Chocolate.





About Splash Beverage Group, Inc.:

Splash Beverage Group specializes in manufacturing, distribution, sales & marketing of various beverages across multiple channels. SBEV operates in both the non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverage segments which they believe leverages efficiencies and dilutes risk.

SBEV believes its business model is unique as it ONLY develops/accelerates brands it perceives to have highly visible pre-existing brand awareness or pure category innovation.

About Copa Di Vino

Copa Di Vino is the leading producer of premium wine by the glass in the United States. Founder and owner, James Martin discovered the concept on a bullet train adventure through the south of France. A year later he brought the technology to his hometown of The Dalles, Oregon located in the majestic Columbia River Gorge. His passion for wine led to Copa Di Vino - wine in a glass - a ready to drink wine glass that could go anywhere without the need for a bottle, corkscrew, or glass. Just open and enjoy! Wine is no longer trapped in the bottle!

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements and factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation inability to enter into a definitive agreement with respect to the proposed transaction or to complete the transactions contemplated by the non-binding term sheet, matters discovered by the parties as they complete their respective due diligence investigation of the other. Other factors include the possibility that the proposed transaction does not close, including due to the failure to receive required security holder approvals, or the failure of other closing conditions. The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made.

