IDW Media Holdings Inc.: IDW to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2020 Results

NEWARK, NJ and LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2021 / IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:IDWM), an integrated media company, today announced that it will report financial and operational results for the three and twelve months ended October 31, 2020 on Monday, January 25, 2021.

IDW's earnings release will be issued and posted on the IDW investor relations website at approximately 4:15 PM Eastern on January 25th.

IDW's management will host an earnings conference call beginning at 5:00 PM Eastern to present results, outlook, and strategy, followed by Q&A with investors.

To listen to the call and participate in the Q&A, dial 1-877-705-6003 (toll-free - U.S.) or 1-201-493-6725 (toll - international) and request the 'IDW Media call.'

A replay of the conference call can be accessed approximately three hours after the call concludes through February 1, 2021 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (toll-free - U.S.) or 1-412-317-6671 (toll - international) and providing this replay PIN number: 13715320. A replay will also be available via streaming audio through the IDW investor relations website.

About IDW:

IDW (OTCPINK: IDWM) is an integrated media company providing compelling stories and characters for global audiences. Our IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment businesses acquire IP for holistic franchise development across comics and graphic novels, television, games, merchandise, and other entertainment platforms and leverage established stories from our creative partners.

Investor Contact:

IDW Media Investor Relations

investor.relations@idwmh.com

SOURCE: IDW Media Holdings, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/624751/IDW-to-Report-Fourth-Quarter-and-Full-Fiscal-Year-2020-Results