The new scorecard, powered by SecurityScorecard, gives more transparency to the C-suite, Board and Audit Committee around cybersecurity risk

Diligent Corporation, a leading modern governance company with a platform used by nearly 700,000 board directors and leaders, today announced the launch of its new Cyber Risk Scorecard powered by SecurityScorecard, the global leader in cybersecurity ratings. Diligent's Cyber Risk Scorecard equips board directors and executives with a digital tool set that enables greater transparency and the ability to measure risk, build resilience, and increase organizational safety and security.

The new Cyber Risk Scorecard provides organizations with a data-backed cyber risk score based on a list of predetermined factors developed by SecurityScorecard, named as a 2020 technology pioneer by the World Economic Forum. With a simple A-F grade scale, SecurityScorecard's ratings are proven to effectively highlight cybersecurity vulnerabilities and help prevent data breaches. For example, organizations with an 'F' rating are 7.7 times more likely to experience a data breach than those with an 'A' rating. SecurityScorecard delivers ratings data on more than 1.6 million companies.

With Diligent's Cyber Risk Scorecard, directors and executives can:

Understand cybersecurity scores and sources of vulnerability

Identify trends and key factors influencing the score

Compare and benchmark scores against industry and peers

Drill deeper to identify investments and infrastructure needs

Continuously monitor scores to stay alert to changes over time

"In 2020, directors and executives across the globe navigated the challenges of shifting to remote work. In a more digital, distributed world, constant monitoring of cyber risk by the board and C-suite is an imperative," said Brian Stafford, CEO of Diligent. "Risk mitigation is an essential part of good governance, so we partnered with SecurityScorecard to provide that transparency for our clients. To further support the digital evolution, we will continue partnering with other leading organizations to develop solutions that address today's challenges while preparing for the future."

"Now, more than ever, corporate executives require real-time situational awareness of their organization's cybersecurity landscape," said Sam Kassoumeh, COO and co-founder of SecurityScorecard. "Boards play a key role in ensuring appropriate risk mitigation strategies and controls are in place, both to stay competitive and ensure long-term business viability. We are excited to partner with Diligent to further our commitment of empowering organizations to inform and fortify their cybersecurity program and reduce cyber risk exposure."

For more information on Diligent's Cyber Risk Scorecard, visit https://diligent.com/cyber-risk-scorecard.

About Diligent Corporation

Diligent Corporation is the pioneer of modern governance, empowering leaders to turn effective governance into a competitive advantage. Leveraging unparalleled insights from a team of industry innovators, as well as highly secure, integrated SaaS technologies, Diligent's industry-leading suite of solutions changes how work gets done at the executive and board levels. Leaders rely on Diligent to drive accountability and transparency, while addressing stakeholder and shareholder priorities. Its applications also help streamline the day-to-day work of board management and committees, and support collaboration and secure information sharing. Designed for both public and private sector organizations, Diligent is helping to usher in a new era of modern governance. The largest global network of directors and executives, Diligent is relied on by 19,000 organizations and nearly 700,000 leaders in more than 90 countries. With an eye towards inclusivity and accessibility, Diligent serves some of the largest public governing bodies, including more than 50% of the Fortune 1000, 70% of the FTSE 100, and 65% of the ASX.

About SecurityScorecard

SecurityScorecard is the global leader in cybersecurity ratings and the only service with over 1.6 million companies continuously rated. Founded in 2013 by security and risk experts Dr. Aleksandr Yampolskiy and Sam Kassoumeh, SecurityScorecard's patented rating technology is used by over 1,000 organizations for enterprise cyber risk management, third-party risk management, board reporting and cyber insurance underwriting-making all organizations more resilient by allowing them to easily find and fix cybersecurity risks across their externally facing digital footprint. Every company has the universal right to their trusted and transparent Instant SecurityScorecard rating. For more information, visit securityscorecard.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210119005364/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts:

Shannon N. Booker

202-227-2148

sbooker@diligent.com