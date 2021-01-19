The anti-counterfeit packaging market is poised to grow by USD 105.86 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 15% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210119005632/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Worried about the impact of COVID-19 on your Business? Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.

Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

The report on the anti-counterfeit packaging market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the booming e-commerce industry.

The anti-counterfeit packaging market analysis includes Application segment and Geography Landscape. This study identifies the advent of smart and intelligent packaging as one of the prime reasons driving the anti-counterfeit packaging market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The anti-counterfeit packaging market covers the following areas:

Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Sizing

Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Forecast

Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Alien Technology LLC

AlpVision SA

Applied DNA Sciences Inc.

Avery Dennison Corp.

CCL Industries Inc.

Impinj Inc.

MicroTag Temed Ltd.

SICPA HOLDING SA

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Zebra Technologies Corp

Related Reports on Materials Include:

Linerless Labels Market by End-user and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The linerless labels market size has the potential to grow by USD 348.32 million during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Global Bioplastic Packaging Market: The bioplastic packaging market size has the potential to grow by USD 5.78 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Consumer goods Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Healthcare products Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by Technology

Authentication Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Traceability Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Technology

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver Demand led growth

Volume driver Supply led growth

Volume driver External factors

Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver Inflation

Price driver Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alien Technology LLC

AlpVision SA

Applied DNA Sciences Inc.

Avery Dennison Corp.

CCL Industries Inc.

Impinj Inc.

MicroTag Temed Ltd.

SICPA HOLDING SA

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Zebra Technologies Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210119005632/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/