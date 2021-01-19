Blue Matter Again Ranked as One of the 25 Best Consulting Firms to Work for in Europe; Ranked #1 in 5 Categories

LONDON, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year running, Blue Matter has earned a ranking as one of the 25 best consulting firms to work for in Europe. The firm was ranked 11th overall on the Vault Consulting 25 List (Europe) for 2021. In addition, Blue Matter earned the top spot in five of the survey categories.

Vault is a key resource for job seekers and others, providing "in-depth intelligence on what it's really like to work within an industry, company, or profession" since 1996. Each year, Vault surveys team members from a wide range of consulting firms, asking them about corporate culture, work/life balance, diversity, compensation, innovation, and a host of other factors. Firms are ranked based on the survey responses. Vault's ratings and rankings are very well known and are regularly featured in the news and business media.

A few highlights regarding Blue Matter's European rankings include:

11 th overall

overall 1 st for Work/Life Balance

for Work/Life Balance 1 st for Hours in Office

for Hours in Office 1 st for Compensation

for Compensation 1 st for Travel Requirements

for Travel Requirements 1 st for Health and Wellness

for Health and Wellness 2 nd place rankings for Overall Diversity, Satisfaction, Client Interaction, and Benefits

place rankings for Overall Diversity, Satisfaction, Client Interaction, and Benefits 3rd for Innovation

More information on Blue Matter's rankings can be found on its Vault profile and on the firm's blog. Blue Matter's rankings in Europe come about a week after the firm earned high rankings in Vault's survey of North American firms. In North America, Blue Matter improved is ranking to 19th overall and 5th among boutique firms.

About Blue Matter

Blue Matter (www.bluematterconsulting.com) is a strategic consulting firm serving the life sciences industry. From its offices in North America and Europe, Blue Matter serves pharmaceutical and biotech companies from around the globe. The firm helps clients maximize value at the product, portfolio and organization levels, with a focus on commercial strategy for complex therapies in the development and launch stages. It has broad therapeutic experience with a concentration in oncology and rare diseases.

