SOPHiA GENETICS Appoints Influential Regulatory Figure Kathy L. Hibbs to Board of Directors

BOSTON and LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SOPHiA GENETICS, leader in Data-Driven Medicine, announced today that Kathy L. Hibbs was nominated to the company's Board of Directors and its Audit Committee. Hibbs is an accomplished healthcare technology executive, currently holding the position of Chief Legal and Regulatory Officer at 23andMe, the leading consumer genetics and research company.

Regularly recognized as one of the Bay Area's most influential women by both the San Francisco and Silicon Valley Business Journals, Hibbs is ranked by Chambers as among the most influential General Counsels in US. She sits on the boards of Decipher Biosciences, Inc. and Cadex Genomics Inc. During her 15 years' experience as an executive officer and corporate secretary for two public biotechnology companies, Genomic Health, Inc. and Monogram Biosciences, Inc., Hibbs developed her passion for personalized medicine and the power of innovation to improve the lives of patients. She is globally recognized for her effectiveness, having successfully pioneered the first ever FDA clearance for over-the-counter genetic testing.

"We are pleased to welcome Kathy to SOPHiA's Board of Directors," said Jurgi Camblong, SOPHiA GENETICS' CEO and Founder. "The company will significantly benefit from Kathy's extensive experience in legal and regulatory affairs in the biotech industry specifically. She substantially contributed to the accessibility of genetic testing and usage of real-world evidence data, leading millions of people to more proactive health decisions, and is therefore totally aligned with our mission to democratize Data-Driven Medicine."

"SOPHiA's position in the market and its rapid penetration in the US make it an exciting time to join the company," added Kathy Hibbs. "We share a common passion and a commitment to bring personalized medicine to the next chapter of its development; I find it truly inspiring, and I look forward to bringing my experience to the board."

This latest appointment follows that of Didier Hirsch, former CFO at Agilent. Hirsch joined SOPHiA's Board of Director in October 2020 and chairs the Audit Committee Hibbs will be a part of. These nominations take place in a wider context of professionalization of the company, to ensure consistency with the increasing regulation of an industry in constant growth.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS is a health tech company democratizing Data-Driven Medicine to improve health outcomes and economics worldwide. By unlocking the power of new-generation health data for cancer and rare diseases management, the universal SOPHiA Platform allows clinical researchers to act with precision and confidence. The company's innovative approach enables an ever-expanding community of over 1,000 institutions to benefit from knowledge sharing, fostering a new era in healthcare. SOPHiA's achievement is recognized by the MIT Technology Review's "50 Smartest Companies."

