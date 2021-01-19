Aon CEO Greg Case Recognized as Top Ally on INvolve OUTstanding LGBT+ Ally Executives List

Case named number one on annual list that celebrates businesspeople who are driving inclusion in the workplace

CHICAGO, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions, today celebrated that Greg Case, Aon's Chief Executive Officer, was named the number one ally on the INvolve OUTstanding LGBT+ Ally Executives list for 2020. This marks his sixth appearance on the annual list and the first time he has been recognized as the leading ally.

Throughout his career, Case has been dedicated to advancing LGBTQ+ equality, and equality across all areas. Under his leadership in 2020, Aon achieved recognition with the Financial Times' annual Diversity Leaders ranking for the second consecutive year and Stonewall named Aon to its 2020 Top 100 Employers list. The Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2020 Corporate Equality Index named Aon as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality and gave the firm its highest score for the 13th consecutive year. During Case's tenure, Aon has applied anti-discrimination policies, offered inclusive benefits for LGBTQ+ colleagues and sponsored business resource groups' LGBTQ+ inclusion initiatives.

"This extraordinary list of allies showcases the increasing focus on inclusion in businesses around the world," said Case. "The firm's dedication in this area has been fueled by the passionate and inspired work of Aon colleagues. Our leaders are focused on listening to our colleagues and being responsive to their needs to ensure that all colleagues feel empowered to be their authentic selves in the workplace. There is more work to be done, and it is an honor to work alongside our team on these efforts, which are critical to our Aon United culture."

The firm is committed to strengthening its efforts to ensure Aon is a place where all colleagues experience meaningful opportunities to grow and contribute throughout their careers. In 2020, guided by Case's co-sponsorship, Aon formed the Global Inclusive Leadership Council comprising of 21 colleagues who are championing inclusion and diversity efforts. The Council provides advice, recommendations and accountability for Aon's inclusion and diversity strategy and related actions, focused on four main areas:

Education: Improving cultural competence and expanding awareness

Recruiting: Driving inclusive and equitable hiring practices

Promotion: Increasing development opportunities for all colleagues

Representation: Ensuring the workforce is reflective of the communities in which colleagues live and work

Aon also recently announced an investment of $30 million over the next five years to expand its pioneering corporate Apprenticeship program. The program helps bridge the gap between education and employment while supporting Aon's efforts to build a more diverse pipeline of talent. At the end of 2020, OneTen, a coalition of leading chief executives and their companies committed to hiring 1 million Black Americans in 10 years, announced Case as one of its founding CEOs. The coalition will invest over $100 million to create opportunities, connect with talent and training partners and build demand for diverse and underrepresented talent in the workforce, especially those without four-year degrees.

"Greg is a tremendous role model in our industry and a great partner in putting our inclusion and diversity priorities at the forefront of our Aon United strategy," said Lisa Stevens, Aon's Chief People Officer. "We know that we can only deliver our best to our clients and communities when our colleagues are able to work, express, be and live in a way that is true to themselves. Through our continued focus with colleagues on our inclusion and diversity efforts, we are bringing fresh ideas and perspectives on how to advance our inclusive culture."

The annual OUTstanding LGBT+ Role Model Lists reflect the powerful achievements of LGBT+ people in the business community. The Ally Executives category spotlights the contributions of 50 senior executives who are driving inclusion of LGBT+ people in the workplace. More information about the lists is available here.

"I'm thrilled to be celebrating another amazing group of LGBTQ+ and Ally Role Models from across the globe who are championing inclusion and inspiring the next generation of talent," said Founder & CEO of INvolve, Suki Sandhu, Order of the British Empire. "LGBTQ+ discrimination is still prevalent across the world and Role Models are essential to change perceptions and show everyone that you can be successful in business while also being your authentic self at work."

To read Case's interview in Yahoo! Finance about the OUTstanding LGBT+ Ally Executive List, click here. For more information about Aon's commitment to inclusion and diversity, click here.

