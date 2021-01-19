Set to grow by 17.96 million units during 2020-2024, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the automotive camera module market to register a CAGR of almost 4%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210119005662/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Camera Module Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal. Click Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Autoliv Inc., Clarion Co. Ltd., Continental AG, Kappa optronics GmbH, LG Innotek, Magna International Inc., Mycronic AB, Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. Ltd., and Stonkam Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The steady growth of ADAS market will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Automotive Camera Module Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Automotive Camera Module Market is segmented as below:

Market Landscape Passenger Vehicles Commercial Vehicles

Geography North America APAC Europe South America MEA

Material Driver Assistance Camera Driver Support Camera



To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44051

Automotive Camera Module Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the automotive camera module market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Autoliv Inc., Clarion Co. Ltd., Continental AG, Kappa optronics GmbH, LG Innotek, Magna International Inc., Mycronic AB, Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. Ltd., and Stonkam Co. Ltd.

The report also covers the following areas:

Automotive Camera Module Market size

Automotive Camera Module Market trends

Automotive Camera Module Market industry analysis

Market trends such as stringent safety regulations are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as the high replacement costs associated with camera modules may threaten the growth of the market.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the automotive camera module market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Automotive Knock Sensor Market Global automotive knock sensor market is segmented by application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Automotive Vents Market Global automotive vents market is segmented by components (automotive electronics, automotive electrical motors, automotive lighting, automotive powertrain, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Automotive Camera Module Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive camera module market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive camera module market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive camera module market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive camera module market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application by Volume

Market segments

Comparison by Application by volume

Passenger vehicles Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million units)

Commercial vehicles Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million units)

Market opportunity by Application by volume

Market Segmentation by Functionality by Volume

Market segments

Comparison by Functionality by volume

Driver assistance camera Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million units)

Driver support camera Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million units)

Market opportunity by functionality by volume

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape by Volume

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Autoliv Inc.

Clarion Co. Ltd.

Continental AG

Kappa optronics GmbH

LG Innotek

Magna International Inc.

Mycronic AB

Robert Bosch GmbH

Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. Ltd.

Stonkam Co. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal. Click Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210119005662/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/