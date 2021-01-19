Modern Mobility Aids, Inc.: Modern Mobility Aids Inc. Launches Its Telehealth Platform

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2021 / Galileo Life Sciences Inc., (Galileo, the "Company") a subsidiary of Modern Mobility Aids, Inc. (OTC Pink:MDRM), announced today progress on many steps taken to refocus its business model of providing virtual healthcare services.

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the demand for telehealth consults. These include the need for one-stop virtual visits, virtual house calls for marginalized patients who have mobility issues or serious mental health issues, and virtual clinics with smart devices that allow the physicians to conduct a high-level patient exam virtually with patient vitals being streamed in real time to the doctor, approximating an in-person visit.

Telehealth is more in demand than ever during the coronavirus crisis, and new data suggests its uptake will increase by 64.3% globally in 2021, given the disruptions of COVID-19 (Frost-Sullivan). "In the years ahead, virtual care and remote monitoring will be the preferred solution for both physicians and patients," says Mr. Gilbert Sharpe. "The desire for social distancing among physicians and patients, especially pandemic-related mental-health patients, and easier access to specialists will drive unprecedented demand for telehealth," added Mr. Sharpe.

Galileo Telehealth

The Company has incorporated second-generation telehealth technology in its offering and launched its beta telehealth website for testing the system with selected providers and patients. The Company expects to offer its services to the public by end of February 2021.

Unlike other telehealth organizations that charge the patients anywhere from $40 to $80 per visit or a monthly membership averaging $50 per month, Galileo understands the hardships families are facing and will only charge an annual membership of $25 for unlimited use of the platform.

Galileo Smart Clinics

Galileo Smart Clinics will be located primarily in pharmacies to offer the patient quality care in a one-stop visit. Within existing telemedicine solutions that offer only video conferencing capabilities and do not encompass a more robust system that will enable the transmission of patient data in real-time, Galileo Smart Clinics are uniquely positioned to offer the physicians the ability to examine the patient's vitals in real time and not rely primarily on the patient's description, which can often be misdiagnosed.

Galileo Vision

At Galileo Life Sciences, our goal is nothing short of a revolution in the way that healthcare is talked about and delivered. Through the establishment of a dedicated and professional network of Galileo Smart Clinics throughout the country, our vision is the development of a national-level holistic health services and wellness platform specializing in assessment, diagnostic, home-monitoring, and integrated treatment services. Galileo will offer the patient an opportunity to try the "Galileo-Care" program, in which all the needs of the patient are addressed and followed up, and conferences with healthcare providers and the patient's family would be encouraged to determine a Care-Plan.

The Healthcare Renaissance is here, and Galileo Life Sciences intends to herald the change in healthcare and reimagine healthcare options. Galileo Life Sciences is about the pursuit of alternative solutions both in addition to, and outside of, the current western medical healthcare paradigm. We believe in taking the best of the conventional and combining it with what nature has provided - and what droves of scientific research continues to uncover and confirm - to help us heal, relieve pain, improve sleep, alleviate anxiety, increase appetite, offset the side effects of powerful pharmacological and medical treatments, and much more.

Galileo Life Sciences extends an invitation to all practitioners and entrepreneurs in the healthcare sector to join us and become part of the bold and rapid global movement to ensure that healthcare is accessible by all in the world.

