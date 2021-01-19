The "Review of Mobile Banking Apps for Individuals in Europe 2018 Market Analysis and Trends, Rating, 300+ Best Practices" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report is an independent study of European mobile banking for individuals.
Mobile banking apps in 10 countries were selected for the study:
- 5 largest European economies: Great Britain, Germany, Spain, Italy and France
- 5 European countries where more than 90% of the population use digital banking services: Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway, Finland and Sweden
In each country, mobile apps from the largest retail and digital banks were selected i.e. those most likely to contain a high concentration of best practices and solutions. The study also included 5 international digital banks currently operating in several European countries.
Altogether, 53 banks and all their mobile applications for iPhone and Android smartphones participated in the study.
Data was acquired via agents residing in the countries included in the study. The agents set up their accounts and forwarded their access to mobile banking to the publishing team's experts.
More than 300 best practices relating to the implementation of various users' tasks in mobile banking were acquired during the study. Some of these best practices can be directly implemented into the mobile banking application, while others serve as a benchmark or inspiration.
Who Will Benefit From This Research?
Top managers of financial companies:
1. Be aware of trends, get a general idea of what is happening in the market.
2. Ability to demonstrate research results publicly, increasing their expert status.
Product managers/directors for mobile, digital banking/product teams:
1. Use study results to achieve their KPIs.
2. Find the best solutions to client problems and adapt them to their business, or copy directly.
3. Justify their own product solutions.
PR and marketing:
1. Use for communication of successful decisions.
2. Analytical base about the market for marketing strategy/presentations/own research, etc.
The full study report is useful for managers and mobile banking development teams: it offers quick access to the wide base of best practices, which may be used as a blueprint or comparison, or during the search for ideas and inspiration.
- to be aware of global mobile banking development trends;
- to choose between several task implementation options and want to validate and support your solution;
- to develop mobile app strategy and are searching for ideas and inspiration;
- to get continuous quick access to a selection of the best, non-standard implementations of different user's tasks in mobile banking;
- to understand where the digital-banking competence center is located abroad and what banks may be oriented towards.
Key Topics Covered:
- Key Results of the Study
- Infrastructure and Legislation Specifics
- Mobile Banking in European Countries
- Best Practices
- Study Methodology
- About
