Patient Self-Service Kiosk Market to Reach US$ 1,637.5 Million by 2026 Globally | CAGR: 16.2%| UnivDatos Market Insights

NOIDA, India, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A comprehensive overview of the patient self-service kiosk market is recently added by UnivDatos Market Insights to its humongous database. The patient self-service kiosk market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data of various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the patient self-service kiosk market. The patient self-service kiosk market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the patient self-service kiosk market at the global and regional levels. The Global Patient Self-Service Kiosk market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.2% from 2021-2026 to reach US$ 1,637.5 million by 2026.

Market Overview

The healthcare industry is undergoing a significant transformation. Escalating digitalization, adoption of advanced technologies owing to the surging number of patients globally is generating the demand for solutions to enhance operational efficiency, secure access to patient information, and improving the overall patient experience Therefore, the concept of "Self-service" has been getting end-users traction in the industry. The self-service kiosk helps in reducing the workload and increasing operational efficiency at the health care centers. After a single installation of self-service kiosk outpatient service hall, an individual can use their ID card to register an appointment and get a ticket at the self-service kiosk by themselves and then can go to the department as per the need after the announcement of the name on the broadcast. Also, the self-service includes the check-in the hospitals, check pout, appointments, etc., Therefore, the demand for patient self-service kiosks is witnessing an uptick.

Request Sample Copy of this Report @ https://univdatos.com/report/global-patient-self-service-kiosk-market:-current-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2026

Furthermore, the advantage of patient self-service kiosks such as lower human misstep error, especially when combined with capabilities such as machine learning and AI, ease of adoption and integration as self-service kiosks are being offered in several sizes, EMR management to help both healthcare professionals and patients to update medical information, etc., are leading to wide adoption of the technology. In a survey, it was found that around 39.25% of patients found check-in easy and 53.39% found the check-ins average while 7.37% of patients found the kiosks check-ins difficult.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic has transformed the way of interaction as the end-users are more concerned about the safety and prevention from the virus. Therefore, the consumers have inclined towards the adoption of kiosks for safety especially in healthcare facilities. The self-service kiosks are being used in several countries to make the medical environment safe and secure. But the COVID pandemic gave a push to the adoption across various facilities as patients are using it for the check-ins to reduce waiting times, for registration, examination, pharmacy payment, and the guidance for other purposes as well. For instance: Apollo Telehealth announced that the company had delivered over 10 lakh teleconsultations through their different projects and initiatives during the Covid-19 lockdown which is around a three-fold rise in teleconsultation case volumes since March 2020.

Moreover, the hospitals are installing self-service kiosks to test COVID-19 patients. For instance: A government medical college in India has set up low-cost kiosks at its premises for the safe collection of samples of symptomatic people. Also, The Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has developed a COVID Sample Collection Kiosk (COVSACK) to be used by healthcare workers.

Ask for Price & Discounts @ https://univdatos.com/report/global-patient-self-service-kiosk-market:-current-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2026

The Patient Self-Service Kiosk Market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.

By Types, the market is primarily bifurcated into

Touch Screen

Internet

Amongst types, the internet kiosks segment grabbed the major market share, and it will grow at a CAGR of 16% to reach US$ 1,194.4 million by the year 2026.

By Mobility, the market is primarily segmented into

Freestanding

Mobile

Wall-mounted and countertop

Amongst mobility type, the freestanding segment accounted for the largest share and are expected to grow at 15.3% CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2026. In 2019, the freestanding segment accounted for a revenue share of almost 63.8% in 2019.

By Application, the market is primarily segmented into

Self-Check-In

Floor Map and Department Navigation

Prescription Order Refilling and Updating

Collection of Co-payments

Others

In 2019, the self-check-in segment dominated the global patient self-service kiosk market with nearly 26.8% of the market shares and it is anticipated by 2026, the segment will garner US$ 455 million of the market.

By End-User, the market is primarily fragmented into

Hospitals & Clinics

Laboratories

Pharma Stores

Amongst end-users, hospitals & clinics accounted for the largest share and it is expected to grow at 15.5% CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2026. In 2019, the hospitals & clinics segment accounted for a revenue share of 68.7% in 2019.

Patient Self-Service Kiosk Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Based on the estimation, the North America region dominated the patient self-service kiosk market with almost US$ 205.2 million revenue in 2019. At the same time, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow remarkably with a CAGR of 18.1% over the forecast period owing to the escalating number of patients of COVID coupled with the deployment of the self-service kiosk in the healthcare facilities.

Ask for Report Customization @ https://univdatos.com/report/global-patient-self-service-kiosk-market:-current-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2026

The major players targeting the market includes

IBM Corporation

Clearwave Corporation

Fabcon, Inc.

SlabbKiosks

KIOSK Information Systems

Phoenix Kiosk Inc.

RedyRef Interactive Kiosks

EMBROSS Group Pty Ltd.

Advantech Co., Ltd.

Meridian Kiosks LLC

Competitive Landscape

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the advanced driver-assistance market. The leading players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.

Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:

What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the patient self-service kiosk market?

Which factors are influencing the patient self-service kiosk market over the forecast period?

What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in the patient self-service kiosk market?

Which factors are propelling and restraining the patient self-service kiosk market?

What are the demanding global regions of the patient self-service kiosk market?

What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?

What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?

We understand the requirement of different businesses, regions, and countries, we offer customized reports as per your requirements of business nature and geography. Please let us know If you have any custom needs.

For more informative information, please visit us @ https://univdatos.com/report/global-patient-self-service-kiosk-market:-current-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2026

Contact:

UnivDatos Market Insights Pvt. Ltd.

4th & 5th Floor,

C-80B, Sector 8, Noida,

Pin code- 201301, UP, India

Ph: +91-7838604911

Email: sales@univdatos.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1225049/UnivDatos_Logo.jpg