With effect from January 20, 2021, the subscription rights in Medivir AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including February 01, 2021. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: MVIR TR B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0015482732 Order book ID: 214666 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from January 20, 2021, the paid subscription shares in Medivir AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: MVIR BTA B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0015482740 Order book ID: 214667 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB