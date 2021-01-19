Forum CTEP GmbH: 'United in diversity': Media start-up Forum.eu signs The New York Times and launches exclusive opinion piece by John Bolton and Sigmar Gabriel

Forum.eu will offer regular opinion pieces that are written exclusively for the platform

BERLIN, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2021 / The digital media platform Forum.eu starts this new year out by publishing pieces from The New York Times. From now on, users have access to articles from the US daily newspaper, on topics relevant to Europe, in several languages, and can debate them on the platform.

In addition, Forum.eu, which has grown to 30 employees within only nine months of its launch, will offer regular opinion pieces that are written exclusively for the platform, but can also be published by all participating publishers, translated into the respective national languages. The first piece is by John Bolton, Trump's former Security Advisor, and a piece by former German Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) is to follow. Both revolve around the discussion of whether or not the EU should have a European army.

The Berlin-based platform Forum.eu brings together exclusive voices from all over the world and the best articles on European topics - translated into English, German, French, Polish, Spanish and Greek. In the long term, Forum.eu plans to offer all European languages. "Language barriers need to be removed in order for debate culture to flourish. A mode of discussion that challenges, informs and involves as many Europeans as possible," says Forum co-founder Paul Ostwald, who made it into the Forbes 30Under30 2020 list with his vision of a "Europe united in diversity".

Within the last few months, the number of media publications participating has tripled to 20, including Die Zeit (Germany), Rzeczpospolita (Poland), El Mundo (Spain), Diario de Noticias (Portugal), The Telegraph (UK) and Der Standard (Austria). The international editorial team of Forum, based in Europe's capitals, selects the best articles on European issues from these trusted sources and translates them into the respective languages.

Participating publishers become part of a European public on Forum.eu, part of "a great vision, but without cost and without risk", as Ostwald points out. "In addition, they get high-quality editorial translations of selected articles from us to use for themselves, as well as access to content by international opinion leaders."

List of partner media

New York Times (US)

Die Zeit, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, taz, blaetter.de (Germany)

Rzeczpospolita, OKO.press, New Eastern Europe, Visegrad Insight, Res Publica Nowa (Poland)

El Mundo, elDiario.es (Spain)

Diario de Noticias, Eco (Portugal)

The Telegraph, Prospect Magazine (UK)

Der Standard (Austria)

Schweizer Monat (Schwitzerland)

Ethnos, Efsyn (Greece)

The Conversation, Bellingcat (global)

Forum is a digital media platform that offers its users up to seven hand-picked relevant articles about Europe from trusted sources every day, starting at 4 euros a month. The content is selected, translated, published, and debated in moderated discussions by an international team of journalists. In the long term, Forum.eu plans to offer all European languages. Readers can support this idea by paying a higher contribution ("Keep us growing") on a voluntary basis instead of the 4 euros ("Keep us going"). For a limited trial period, Forum.eu is free of charge.