DJ Net Asset Value (s)

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) Net Asset Value (s) 19-Jan-2021 / 17:28 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company") Net Asset Value(s) The information contained within this announcement constitutes inside information. The person responsible for arranging for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company is Kerry Higgins of Link Company Matters Limited, Company Secretary. The Company announces that the unaudited net asset value per Ordinary Share as at the close of business on 31st December 2020 was: EX INCOME 100.63p CUM INCOME 101.40p Date: 19th January 2021 LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 For more information please visit our website at www.mandg.co.uk/creditincomeinvestmenttrust ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MGCI LEI Code: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 Sequence No.: 91824 EQS News ID: 1161771 End of Announcement EQS News Service =-------------------------------------------------------------

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 19, 2021 12:28 ET (17:28 GMT)