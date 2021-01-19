Tracker Ventures Corp.: "Contakt World: Truth in Health" Podcast Unveils Fourth Episode - Featuring In-Depth Interview with Executive for the National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO) Dr. E. Oscar Alleyne Entitled "The Epidemiology

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2021 / Tracker Ventures Corp. ("Tracker" or the "Company") (CSE:TKR)(OTC PINK:TLOOF) (FRA:B2I) is pleased to announce that Contakt LLC ("Contakt World"), a technology company modernizing public health and safety, has released the fourth episode of the "Contakt World: Truth in Health" podcast. The podcast is available on iHeartRadio and other popular streaming sites for podcasts.

"This episode highlights racism and misformation as what they truly are - diseases that severely impact our country's public health system," said Justin Beck CEO of Contakt World and Host of the podcast. "We're honored to have Dr. Alleyne take us behind the front lines and discuss the problems health officials are facing and uncover equitable solutions through technology, innovation and communication."

A description of the fourth episode can be found below.

"Contakt World: Truth in Health" Podcast

Episode 4: The Epidemiology of Public Trust

"Did we not know that the big bug would hit? Or did we? Did our trusted officials just kick the can down the road? Or does the problem lie with the general public - and their unwillingness to listen to expert opinion and information? This week's episode of Contakt World dives into the hot button issues of race, misinformation systems, pandemic plans and the politics of public health - specifically, through the lens of Dr. E. Oscar Alleyne, epidemiologist and Chief of Programs and Services for NACCHO, the National Association of County and City Health Officials. Join our hosts Justin Beck, Catherine Delcin and Deepti Pahwa, as they speak with Alleyne, and discuss the challenges faced by public health agencies, epidemiologists and elected officials. As always, we'll talk about how to help our local health departments - and encourage innovation and technology integration - all while remaining empathetic with an eye toward health equity for all."

"Contakt World: Truth in Health" is distributed by the iHeartPodcast Network and also available on Apple and Spotify. For video previews, highlights and full-length episodes, please visit Contakt World on YouTube.

* No content within or related to the podcast referenced herein has been evaluated by the FDA. Any information presented by Contakt World or its guests is not intended to treat or cure any disease, and no claims are made as to the accuracy or sufficiency thereof.

Contakt World - Tracker Transaction

Tracker and Contakt World are parties to a definitive amalgamation agreement pursuant to which Tracker will indirectly acquire (the "Acquisition") a 100% interest in Contakt World. For further information respecting the Acquisition, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 8, 2020. Trading of Tracker's shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") has been halted in connection with the announcement of the Acquisition and is not expected to resume until the CSE has approved a Form 2A Listing Statement for the resulting issuer from the Acquisition. There can be no assurance that the Acquisition will be completed on the terms proposed in the amalgamation agreement or at all.

About Contakt World

Contakt World is a technology and media company innovating public health agency connections with their community, with the goal of becoming the most trustworthy, accessible and scalable digital public health and safety platform globally - addressing the needs of a post-pandemic world. Contakt World combines aggressive research and development, human-centered design, next-gen data integrations, and strategic health partnerships to empower and build mutual trust within communities, contributing towards health equity for users around the world. Contakt World's first suite of tools emerge from the urgency surrounding coronavirus to manage the pandemic through innovative contact tracing and case management spanning multiple modes of communication. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.contakt.world.

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), including, but not limited to, statements with respect to the future prospects of Tracker and Contakt World. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "projects", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management of Tracker and Contakt World believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include those risks listed above as well as additional risks like regulatory changes, general economic, market, political, or business conditions, actual or perceived implications of COVID-19 immunization or treatments and the timing and delivery thereof, meeting or maintaining various conditions of HIPAA, GDPR, and CCPA compliance, protection of the Company's and Contakt World's intellectual property, and adoption of the Contakt World platform or apps by government, B2B, B2I customers and consumer end-users. Tracker and Contakt World undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

