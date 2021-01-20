Technavio has been monitoring the commercial beverage blender market and it is poised to grow by USD 9.06 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210119005816/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Commercial Beverage Blender Market 2021-2025 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Click Get a Free sample report in minutes

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the commercial beverage blender market. The market growth in 2021 is likely to increase compared to market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by the end-user, which is the leading segment in the market?

JCB is the leading segment in the market.

JCB is the leading segment in the market. What are the major trends in the market?

The growing preference for commercial beverage blenders with the noiseless operation is the major trend in the market.

The growing preference for commercial beverage blenders with the noiseless operation is the major trend in the market. At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 2%.

The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 2%. Who are the top players in the market?

Blendtec Inc., Ceado Srl, Conair Corp., Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., Koninklijke Philips NV, Newell Brands Inc., Sammic SL, SANTOS SAS, Vita-Mix Corp., Whirlpool Corp. are the top players in the market.

Blendtec Inc., Ceado Srl, Conair Corp., Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., Koninklijke Philips NV, Newell Brands Inc., Sammic SL, SANTOS SAS, Vita-Mix Corp., Whirlpool Corp. are the top players in the market. What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The market is driven by the expansion in the number of end-users offering blended beverages. However, the growing demand for second-hand commercial beverage blenders will challenge growth.

The market is driven by the expansion in the number of end-users offering blended beverages. However, the growing demand for second-hand commercial beverage blenders will challenge growth. How big is the North America market?

34% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period.

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Commercial Microwave Ovens Market- The commercial microwave ovens market is segmented by product (commercial heavy-duty microwave ovens, commercial medium-duty microwave ovens, and commercial light-duty microwave ovens), geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and key vendors. Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Commercial Toaster Market- The commercial toaster market is segmented by product (commercial conveyor toaster and commercial pop-up toaster), geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and key vendors. Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Blendtec Inc., Ceado Srl, Conair Corp., Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., Koninklijke Philips NV, Newell Brands Inc., Sammic SL, SANTOS SAS, Vita-Mix Corp., and Whirlpool Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the expansion in the number of end-users offering blended beverages will offer immense growth opportunities, factors such as growing demand for second-hand commercial beverage blender is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this commercial beverage blender market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Commercial Beverage Blender Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The commercial beverage blender market is segmented as below:

End-user JCB Restaurants Others

Geography North America Europe APAC South America MEA

Type Electronic Controls Paddle Or Toggle Controls

Material Plastic Containers Stainless-steel Containers Glass Containers



To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR46509

Commercial Beverage Blender Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The commercial beverage blender market report covers the following areas:

Commercial Beverage Blender Market Size

Commercial Beverage Blender Market Trends

Commercial Beverage Blender Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the growing preference for commercial beverage blenders with noiseless operation as one of the prime reasons driving the commercial beverage blender market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Commercial Beverage Blender Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist commercial beverage blender market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the commercial beverage blender market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the commercial beverage blender market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of commercial beverage blender market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Restaurants Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Control Type

Market segments

Electronic controls

Paddle or toggle controls

Market Segmentation by Container Material

Market segments

Plastic containers

Stainless-steel containers

Glass containers

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Blendtec Inc.

Ceado Srl

Conair Corp.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Newell Brands Inc.

Sammic SL

SANTOS SAS

Vita-Mix Corp.

Whirlpool Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210119005816/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/