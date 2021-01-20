The new marine air conditioning systems market research from Technavio indicates negative growth in the short term as the business impact of the COVID-19 spreads.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210119005834/en/

Technavio has announced the latest market research report titled Global Marine Air Conditioning Systems Market 2021-2025 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Get detailed insights on the COVID-19 pandemic crisis and recovery analysis of the marine air conditioning systems market.

Get FREE report sample within MINUTES

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the robust growth in commercial shipping," says a senior analyst for the industrials industry at Technavio. The market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. As the markets recover, Technavio expects the marine air conditioning systems market size to grow by USD 3.08 billion during the period 2021-2025.

Marine Air Conditioning Systems Market Segment Highlights for 2020

The marine air conditioning systems market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 1.30%.

Based on the end-user, the leisure ships segment saw maximum growth in 2020. The leisure boating industry is witnessing exponential growth influenced by the increasing GDP levels, the rise in disposable incomes, the increasing volumes of international tourism, and the improving adult participation in recreational boating activities.

The growth of the market segment is expected to be significant throughout the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

53% of the growth will originate from the APAC region.

The cost advantages in the commercial and residential shipbuilding sector that encourages the manufactures to shift their manufacturing bases is one of the prime factors that will facilitate the marine air conditioning systems market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

China, Japan, and India are the key markets for marine air conditioning systems in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Click here to learn about report detailed analysis and insights on how you can leverage them to grow your business.

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Rotary Air Compressor Market- The rotary air compressor market is segmented by end-user (manufacturing industry, mining and metallurgy industry, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Residential HVAC Market- The residential HVAC market is segmented by product (air conditioning system, heating system, and ventilation system) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Notes:

The marine air conditioning systems market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period.

The marine air conditioning systems market is segmented by the end-user (Leisure ships and Commercial ships) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Aquamare Marine Ltd., Carrier Global Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., Dometic Group AB, FRIGOMAR Srl, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Heinen Hopman Engineering BV, Johnson Controls International Plc, Nissin Refrigeration Engineering Ltd., and Webasto SE.

Register for a free trial today to access 17,000+ market research reports using Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210119005834/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/