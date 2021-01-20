

SWINDON (dpa-AFX) - WH Smith Plc (SMWH.L) said the Group delivered a good performance over the Christmas trading period, ahead of its expectations. The Group's sales in December was at 92% of 2019 levels.



For the 20 weeks to 16 January 2021, total Group revenue was 59% of 2019 revenue for the period. In High Street, revenue was at 87% of 2019 revenue for the 20 week period. In Travel, revenue was 37% of 2019 revenue for the 20 week period.



WH Smith had 340 million pounds of available cash and facilities as at the end of December 2020. The Group expects underlying monthly cash burn for the period January to March 2021 to be around 15 million pounds to 20 million pounds per month.



WH Smith will announce 2021 Interim results on 29 April 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

WH SMITH-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de