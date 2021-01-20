

GLASGOW (dpa-AFX) - Aggreko plc (AGK.L), a supplier of temporary power generation equipment, said Wednesday in its post-close trading update that it now expects to deliver profit before tax for 2020 slightly ahead of the top end of its previous guidance range of 80 million - 100 million pounds, citing continued recovery in activity levels across a number of its markets.



Looking ahead, the Group said it continues to expect Group profit before tax for 2021 to be in the range 170 million - 190 million pounds, which it forecast in its recent trading update on Nov. 17.



In addition, the Group said, owing to a strong cash performance in the second half, it reduced its net debt over the year of around 200 million pounds, with closing net debt to EBITDA of less than 1 times.



