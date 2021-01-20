

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - RPS Group plc (RPS.L) reported that its fee revenue in fourth quarter was 115.8 million pounds, a decline of 12.1% at constant currency. The Group said the fourth quarter trading performance was in line with its expectations, with some areas of the business showing year-on-year growth.



The Board has decided not to pay a dividend for fiscal year 2020. The Board expects resuming the dividend payment for fiscal year 2021 providing markets continue to recover, at which point the Board will assess the appropriate level of dividend.



