American IRA, LLC: American IRA Discusses What to Think About Before Buying a Self-Directed IRA-Owned Rental Property

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2021 / A powerful way to invest is to use a Self-Directed IRA with real estate investment property within it. This means that investors with real estate investing experience can easily access a diversified portfolio that provides consistent returns. However, not every investor feels cut out for this style of investing. What should investors think about before getting involved with this kind of investing?

That was the question posed at a recent post at American IRA's blog. American IRA, a Self-Directed IRA administration firm based in North Carolina, routinely posts informative content about Self-Directed IRA investing. But since it is not an investment advisory firm, it does not make specific recommendations to individual investors about specific investments. Instead, it posts information that investors should know as they consider a Self-Directed IRA.

In the recent post, American IRA highlighted some of the issues that real estate investors who use a retirement account should be aware of. Although real estate investing within a Self-Directed IRA can be highly intuitive, there are specific rules associated with retirement accounts that investors should know. And American IRA routinely makes it its mission to let would-be real estate investors know the ground rules.

"Real estate investing within a retirement account can be really powerful," said Jim Hitt, CEO of American IRA. "But none of it works unless investors know what they're starting. We like to post information about the Self-Directed IRA and how it relates to real estate, so investors know these ground rules. This provides a solid fundamental basis for their decisions moving forward. And since self-directing means choosing your own investments, these are important facts to know."

For more information about holding a rental property within a Self-Directed IRA-including rules about prohibited transactions and disqualified persons-visit the site at www.AmericanIRA.com. Interested parties may also contact the Self-Directed IRA administration firm by dialing 866-7500-IRA.

About:

"American IRA, LLC was established in 2004 by Jim Hitt, CEO in Asheville, NC.

The mission of American IRA is to provide the highest level of customer service in the self-directed retirement industry. Jim Hitt and his team have grown the company to over $400 million in assets under administration by educating the public that their Self-Directed IRA account can invest in a variety of assets such as real estate, private lending, limited liability companies, precious metals and much more.

As a Self-Directed IRA administrator, they are a neutral third party. They do not make any recommendations to any person or entity associated with investments of any type (including financial representatives, investment promoters or companies, or employees, agents or representatives associated with these firms). They are not responsible for and are not bound by any statements, representations, warranties or agreements made by any such person or entity and do not provide any recommendation on the quality profitability or reputability of any investment, individual or company. The term "they" refers to American IRA, located in Asheville and Charlotte, NC and Atlanta, GA."

SOURCE: American IRA, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/621217/American-IRA-Discusses-What-to-Think-About-Before-Buying-a-Self-Directed-IRA-Owned-Rental-Property