Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 20.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 656 internationalen Medien
Kommt jetzt die Covid-19-Rettung für Fluglinien und Flughäfen weltweit?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB6R ISIN: CA7481401007 Ticker-Symbol: YXEP 
Stuttgart
20.01.21
09:10 Uhr
0,135 Euro
-0,003
-2,17 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
QUEBEC PRECIOUS METALS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QUEBEC PRECIOUS METALS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
20.01.2021 | 09:08
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Quebec Precious Metals Corporation: Quebec Precious Metals obtains 4.06 g/t Au, 38.85 g/t Ag, 1.72 % Zn, 1.88 % Pb over 2.0 m from channel sampling on the Elmer East project

Highlights

  • Results received from 2020 fall channel sampling program confirm gold mineralized area approximately 60 m long by 10 m wide on the Lloyd discovery (Table 1, Figures 1 and 2) open in all directions.
  • 11 channels cut at perpendicularly to the principal strike of quartz veins
  • The most significant composite grades are:

4.06 g/t Au, 38.9 g/t Ag, 1.72 % Zn, 1.88 % Pb over 2.0 m (channel R4)
1.77 g/t Au, 12.3 g/t Ag, 0.30 % Zn, 0.78 % Pb over 1.0 m (channel R9)
1.73 g/t Au, 10.3 g/t Ag, 1.00 % Zn, 0.49 % Pb over 1.0 m (channel R8)
1.18 g/t Au, 10.2 g/t Ag, 0.52 % Zn, 0.71 % Pb over 1.0 m (channel R7)
0.96 g/t Au, 19.5 g/t Ag, 1.66 % Zn, 0.51 % Pb over 2.0 m (channel R3)

  • The next phase of work at the Lloyd discovery in mid 2021 will comprise trenching in the extensions of the vein system, along with additional surface sampling and detailed geological mapping.

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2021 / Quebec Precious Metals Corporation ("QPM" or the "Company") (TSXV:QPM)(OTCQB:CJCFF)(FRA:YXEP) is pleased to report the channel sampling results from its Lloyd discovery located on its 100%-owned Elmer East Project (the "Project") in Quebec's Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory. A total of 11 channels and 57 samples were collected during the 2020 fall field program on the Project. Prospecting work was carried out with the participation of GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. (TSX.V: SPOT) and QPM staff.

Normand Champigny, CEO of QPM, stated: "The 2020 channel samples and grab samples results from the Lloyd Discovery are very encouraging. On the basis of the work done, we will go back to the field on this promising prospect to extend the mineralized system in 2021."

The Lloyd discovery consists of a 1 to 2 m wide SW-NE shallow dipping oxidized quartz vein with various amounts of sulphides (galena, sphalerite and chalcopyrite) over a distance of approximately 60 metres. Channel samples were taken from the vein, returning gold values up to 5.78 g/t Au.

Table 1 and Figures 1 and 2 below summarize the grab samples results (see press release of September 16, 2020) and channel samples results as well as their locations.

Table 1: List of channel samples and assay values from the Lloyd discovery.

#

Channel

UTM
E

UTM
N

Azimut

(°)

From

To

Au
(g/t)

Ag
(g/t)

Cu (
%)

Pb
(%)

Zn
(%)

R1

367081

5795473

72

0

1

0.015

NSV

NSV

NSV

NSV

1

2

0.06

5.1

NSV

0.13

0.03

2

3

0.254

11.8

0.01

0.56

0.12

3

4

NSV

NSV

NSV

NSV

NSV

4

5

0.027

0.6

NSV

0.01

0.01

5

6

0.21

10.2

0.02

0.34

0.22

6

7

0.116

1.3

0.02

0.03

0.04

7

8

0.424

1.9

0.04

0.04

0.10

8

9

0.062

0.3

0.01

0.02

0.02

R2

367080

5795465

78

0

1

0.013

NSV

NSV

NSV

0.01

1

2

0.01

NSV

NSV

NSV

0.01

2

3

0.008

NSV

NSV

NSV

0.01

3

4

0.009

NSV

NSV

NSV

0.01

4

5

0.005

NSV

NSV

NSV

0.01

5

6

NSV

NSV

NSV

NSV

0.01

6

7

NSV

NSV

NSV

NSV

0.01

7

8

NSV

NSV

NSV

NSV

0.01

R3

367080

5795459

124

0

1

0.241

3

0.01

0.02

0.22

1

2

1.06

14.4

0.05

0.54

1.01

2

3

0.868

24.6

0.03

0.48

2.31

3

4.1

0.55

3.2

0.05

0.04

0.12

4.1

5.0

0.008

NSV

NSV

0.01

0.01

R4

367078

5795455

122

0

1

0.158

0.2

NSV

0.01

0.01

1

2

0.121

3.1

0.01

0.16

0.24

2

3

5.78

34.4

0.21

1.83

0.72

3

4

2.33

43.3

0.17

1.93

2.71

4

5.1

0.466

10.2

0.06

0.46

1.13

5.1

6

0.227

1.2

0.02

0.02

0.01

R5

367074

5795452

154

0

1

0.015

0.4

0.01

0.01

0.02

1

2

0.032

4.3

NSV

0.15

0.01

2

3

0.018

NSV

NSV

NSV

0.01

3

3.7

0.013

0.2

NSV

NSV

NSV

3.7

4.6

0.033

NSV

0.01

0.01

0.01

R6

367071

5795451

167

0

0.6

0.03

0.2

NSV

NSV

0.01

0.6

1.3

0.047

NSV

0.01

NSV

NSV

1.3

2.3

0.138

1.7

0.02

0.07

0.06

2.3

3.2

0.016

0.3

NSV

0.01

0.01

3.2

4.3

0.136

1.1

0.02

0.05

0.03

4.3

5.2

Not sampled

5.2

6.2

0.01

0.2

NSV

NSV

0.01

6.2

7.2

0.012

0.2

NSV

NSV

0.01

7.2

8.2

0.362

0.8

0.01

0.02

0.05

8.2

9.2

0.046

1.5

0.01

0.06

0.20

9.2

10.2

0.795

3.3

0.04

0.08

0.19

10.2

11.2

0.649

3.8

0.06

0.08

0.21

11.2

12.2

0.052

0.6

0.01

0.01

0.02

R7

367062

5795451

176

0

1

0.041

0.4

0.01

0.01

0.01

1

2

1.175

10.2

0.08

0.71

0.52

2

3

0.106

0.4

0.01

0.03

0.02

3

4

0.017

0.2

NSV

NSV

0.01

R8

367054.8

5795448.6

184

0

1

1.730

10.3

0.15

0.49

1.00

R9

367051.8

5795451.3

212

0

1

1.765

12.3

0.12

0.78

0.30

R10

367051

5795452

230

0

0.5

0.036

0.9

0.01

0.03

0.01

0.5

1.5

0.006

0.3

NSV

0.01

NSV

1.5

2

0.045

1.8

0.01

0.05

0.07

R11

367060.8

5795441.8

39

0

0.6

0.011

0.4

0.01

0.01

0.02

0.6

0.9

0.076

5.8

0.01

0.24

0.07

0.9

2

0.045

0.9

0.01

0.01

0.02

2

2.5

NSV

0.3

0.01

0.01

0.01

NSV: No significant value.

Mineralization is hosted in an extensional vein in a weakly chloritized wacke and paragneiss near the contact with a polygenic conglomerate of the Wabamisk formation.

The Elmer East project consists of 929 claims (488 km2). It is to be noted that grab samples are selected samples and are not representative of the mineralization hosted on the Project. Access to the project is facilitated by the quality infrastructure of the James Bay region.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

Channel sample positions were recorded with a high-precision GPS. Quality assurance and quality control procedures have been implemented to ensure best practices in sampling and analysis of the channel samples. Standards and blanks were inserted regularly into the sample stream.

The samples were delivered, in secure tagged bags, directly to the ALS Minerals laboratory facility in Val-d'Or, Quebec. The samples are weighed and identified prior to sample preparation.

All samples are analyzed by fire assay with AA finish on a 30 g sample (0.005-10 ppm Au), with a gravimetric finish for assays over 10 ppm Au. Samples were also tested for multi-element using four-acid digestion.

Qualified Person

Normand Champigny, Eng., Chief Executive Officer of the Company, Qualified Person under NI 43-101 on standards of disclosure for mineral projects, has prepared and approved the technical content of this release.

About Quebec Precious Metals Corporation

QPM is a gold explorer with a large land position in the highly-prospective Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory, Quebec, near Newmont Corporation's Éléonore gold mine. QPM's flagship project is the Sakami project with significant grades and well-defined drill-ready targets. QPM's goal is to rapidly explore the project to advance it to the mineral resource estimate stage.

For more information please contact:

Jean-François Meilleur
President
Tel.: 514 951-2730
jfmeilleur@qpmcorp.ca

Normand Champigny
Chief Executive Officer
Tel.: 514 979-4746
nchampigny@qpmcorp.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Quebec Precious Metals Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/625007/Quebec-Precious-Metals-obtains-406-gt-Au-3885-gt-Ag-172-Zn-188-Pb-over-20-m-from-channel-sampling-on-the-Elmer-East-project

QUEBEC PRECIOUS METALS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.