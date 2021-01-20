

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - IWG plc (IWG.L), a operator of workspace brands, Wednesday said its Group revenue for the year 2020 is anticipated to be approximately 2.45 billion pounds.



In its trading update for the year 2020, ahead of the publication of full year results on March 9, the company said a further provision of up to 160 million pounds for network rationalisation will be taken with its full-year results. This is in addition to the net charges of 155.8 million pounds directly related to COVID-19 that were identified with the previous interim results.



Following early signs of recovery during the fourth quarter of 2020 with improved sales activity, the company now expects its anticipated recovery in 2021 to be delayed. According to the company, the continuation of the coronavirus pandemic, including new or extended preventative measures in most of its markets, is now expected to prolong the impact of the pandemic on the business.



Responding to the prolonged pandemic, the company is implementing, further prudent actions mainly to reduce costs. The anticipated annualised cost benefit arising from these actions, if fully implemented, is expected to be in the range of 325 million pounds to 375 million pounds.



The estimated cumulative benefit of these actions accruing to the company in future years will be significant and is anticipated to be about 2.4 billion pounds.



Looking ahead, the company said, 'Although at an early stage, conversations have restarted on several master franchise agreements. Therefore, whilst current market conditions remain very challenging, the future of flexible and hybrid working looks very positive and the Board remains confident that the Group's pivot to a capital light and more service orientated business will deliver a stronger, more profitable business capable of delivering increased cashflow.'



In London, IWG plc shares were trading at 314.80 pence, down 6.03 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

IWG-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de