

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hochschild Mining Plc (HOC.L) reported that its overall 2020 attributable production was 289,293 gold equivalent ounces or 24.9 million silver equivalent ounces, at the high end of the company's revised forecasts but reflecting the impact from Covid-related disruptions throughout the year.



The company reported total cash of approximately $231 million as at 31 December 2020. Net cash was approximately $21 million as at 31 December 2020.



For 2021, Hochschild Mining has set production target of 360,000-372,000 gold equivalent ounces (31.0-32.0 million silver equivalent ounces).



