

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone inflation remained negative for the fifth straight month in December, as initially estimated, final data from Eurostat showed Tuesday.



The harmonized consumer price index, or HICP, dropped 0.3 percent year-on-year, the same as in November, and in line with flash estimate.



The core inflation that excludes prices of food, energy and alcohol & tobacco, held steady at 0.2 percent in December. The rate matched the preliminary estimate released on January 7.



Compared to the previous month, the headline HICP climbed 0.3 percent in December, as initially estimated.



Among the main components, the highest annual inflation rate was for the food, alcohol & tobacco group. The rate of inflation slowed to 1.3 percent from 1.9 percent.



Energy prices were down 6.9 percent and non-energy industrial goods prices fell 0.5 percent. Services costs gained only 0.7 percent.



