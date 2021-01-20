Aviation IoT Market Size Worth $22.51 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 21.4%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global aviation IoT market size is anticipated to reach USD 22.51 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 21.4% from 2021 to 2028. The aviation industry is tectonically shifting toward automated and intelligent systems in line with the continued advances in technology. At this juncture, IoT (internet of things) devices are emerging as crucial devices for the incumbents of the aviation industry to gather real-time data and derive actionable insights.

Key suggestions from the report:

Enhancement of passenger experience and modernization of the existing airport infrastructure are expected to be the crucial factors responsible for the surging deployment of IoT-compatible solutions across the aerospace industry

Development of an advanced Aircraft Health Monitoring System (AHMS) for monitoring aircraft operation helps predict maintenance and identify the failure of components in advance to reduce the risks and downtime of aircraft maintenance

Key airline operators are utilizing cloud computing technology to store the large volumes of data generated from numerous sensors, thereby opening opportunities for intercontinental airline operators to analyze the data for deriving insights

IoT-enabled aircraft cabins can potentially offer personalized entertainment content and some of the prime airline operators have already adopted such IFE modules to increase passenger loyalty and enhance ancillary revenues

Read 104 page research report with ToC on "Aviation IoT Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Ground Operations, Passenger Experience, Aircraft Operations, Asset Management), By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at:https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/aviation-internet-of-things-market

The aviation industry is continuously adopting a digital ecosystem and is subsequently set to generate large volumes of data. The development of a more recent version of the Internet Protocol (IP), Internet Protocol version 6 (IPv6), has already improved the data handling capability and the overall functionality. The introduction of low-power terrestrial networks in L-band to support 5G connectivity is expected to further enhance the data transfer capacity, thereby encouraging the deployment of IoT-compatible devices in the aviation industry.

IoT is expected to play a critical role in weather forecasting as well as monitoring various systems of the aircraft in real-time. Monitoring the weather using advanced sensors and analyzing the gathered weather data can help airlines in making crucial decisions in real-time and choosing alternative flight routes. Similarly, deploying IoT sensors and devices inside the aircraft can help in monitoring engine performance and subsequently reducing fuel consumption and improving the profit margins.

Grand View Research has segmented the global aviation IoT market by application, end-use, and region:

Aviation IoT Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Ground Operations



Passenger Experience



Aircraft Operations



Asset Management

Aviation IoT End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Airport



Airline Operators



MRO



Aircraft OEM

Aviation IoT Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany



Asia Pacific



China





Japan



Latin America



Middle East & Africa (MEA)

List of Key Players of Aviation IoT Market

Honeywell International, Inc.

Tata Communication

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

SITAONAIR

