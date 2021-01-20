Anzeige
Mittwoch, 20.01.2021
Kommt jetzt die Covid-19-Rettung für Fluglinien und Flughäfen weltweit?!
20.01.2021 | 11:46
Grimaldi Forum Monaco to present the exhibition "Alberto Giacometti, a retrospective. Marvellous reality" that will take place from July 3 to August 29, 2021

MONACO, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In summer 2021, the Grimaldi Forum will present for the first time in Monaco a big retrospective of the work of the sculptor and painter Alberto Giacometti, the most important event of these last few years.

Grimaldi Forum Monaco Logo (PRNewsfoto/Grimaldi Forum Monaco)

Organised in association with the Giacometti Foundation, which agreed to an exceptional loan, this exhibition will give prominence to all the periods of the artist's life and all the mediums which he used throughout his career.

It will offer a complete panorama of Alberto Giacometti's practice, from the early works to the Surrealist period, from the return to figuration and the creation of the icons of the post-war period.

Gathering more than 230 works, among them many masterpieces, and supplemented with photographs and films, this retrospective will offer the public wonderful discoveries within a visit orchestrated by the curator Émilie Bouvard, director of Collections and Scientific Programme at the Giacometti Foundation.

Download illustrations from the exhibition:

  • Photo - Alberto Giacometti, Homme qui marche II, 1960 copyright Succession Alberto Giacometti (Fondation Giacometti + ADAGP) Paris: click here
  • Exhibition poster: click here
  • More information about the Grimaldi Forum Monaco: click here
  • Exhibition teaser: click here

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1061825/Grimaldi_Forum_Monaco_Logo.jpg

Exhibition press office:

Dany Rubrecht
drubrecht@grimaldiforum.com

Cécile Valentin Musial
cvalentin@grimaldiforum.com

